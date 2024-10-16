ERn Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

