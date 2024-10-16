Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IDE remained flat at $11.19 on Wednesday. 37,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,315. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
