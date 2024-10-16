Verum Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,435. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.