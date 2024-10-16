Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Update

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $4,857,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $693,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

