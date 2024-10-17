Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $2,546,000.00 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $2,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,148,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,588,126.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.