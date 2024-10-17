Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 27,898 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,771.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
