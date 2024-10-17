Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 27,898 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,771.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

