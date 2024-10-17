Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,512 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.7 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.