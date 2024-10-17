Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Onsemi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

