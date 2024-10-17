Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.
Onsemi Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Onsemi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.