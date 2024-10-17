Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,057,000 after acquiring an additional 609,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

