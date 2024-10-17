Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 45,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,523.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $406,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

