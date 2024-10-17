Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Angus Murnaghan Acquires 250,000 Shares

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($50,335.57).
Hancock & Gore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 3.22.
About Hancock & Gore
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock & Gore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.