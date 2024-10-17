Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $420,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

