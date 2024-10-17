Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 1,219,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,823,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.