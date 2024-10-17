Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,424 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,150,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 92,260 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. The company has a market cap of $667.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

