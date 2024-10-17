Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 10.6%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

