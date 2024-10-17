Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENSC stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,637. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 834.40% and a negative net margin of 784.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

