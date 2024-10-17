Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,372. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

