iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Reduced by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.12. 240,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,468. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.