Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $389.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

