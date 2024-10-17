Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 13190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

