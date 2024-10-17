Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Down 11.6% in September

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 21,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of GEN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 515,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

