GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) versus GBS (NYSE:GBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

GBS (NYSE:GBS) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GBS and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GlucoTrack N/A -826.43% -325.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GBS and GlucoTrack”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 50.42 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.66 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($2.05) -1.06

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GBS beats GlucoTrack on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

