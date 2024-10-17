Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LMT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $609.40. 163,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,750. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $614.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.