Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 481,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

