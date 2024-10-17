Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $530,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 204,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

JPSE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,562. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

