Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 415 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average of $357.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

