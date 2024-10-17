SPC Financial Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.01 and a 200 day moving average of $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

