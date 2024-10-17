Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.47. 1,643,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.