Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 670 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Target were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.
Target Stock Down 1.1 %
TGT stock opened at $158.88 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
