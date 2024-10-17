JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Increased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 513,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

