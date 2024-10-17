Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

FORL remained flat at $11.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

