Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,488 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

