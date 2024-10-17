2,762 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $170.11. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.43. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

