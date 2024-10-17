SPC Financial Inc. Buys 92,989 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5,482.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

