NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 10th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 56.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
