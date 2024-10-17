Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

