Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

