Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Duncan Cornell Card Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$16.17 and a 1 year high of C$27.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

