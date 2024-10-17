KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,653.84

KOK (KOK) traded up 171.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $431,993.69 and $125,653.84 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.00 or 0.99921003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00061771 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071606 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $100,129.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.