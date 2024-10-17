HFG Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.13. 95,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,188. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

