Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

