HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 445,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,514. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.67%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

