Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $762,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

