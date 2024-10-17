IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.23 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.39.

Shares of CHKP opened at $205.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

