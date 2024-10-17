McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average of $273.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

