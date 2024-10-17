Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

