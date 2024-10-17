Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

