IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

CRWD opened at $306.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average of $308.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 577.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

