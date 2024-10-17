Presima Securities ULC Buys 500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up approximately 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

