Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

